Unictron positive about chip antenna, piezoelectric ceramics sales in 2021

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Unictron Technologies, a Darfon Electronics subsidiary dedicated to producing chip antennas and piezoelectric ceramics for wireless communication applications, will see its shares traded on the Emerging Stock Board of Taipei Exchange starting November 19, 2020, and is optimistic about sales prospects for 2021.

Unictron has reported its third-quarter 2020 revenues hit a record high of NT$360 million (US$12.63 million) and October revenues also reached a monthly record of NT$127 million, due mainly to a significant ramp-up in shipments of chip antennas for TWS (true wireless stereo), smart healthcare and industrial applications, according to company sources.

The company has seen clear order visibility through first-quarter 2021, and is optimistic about a minimum on-year revenue growth of 15% for the next year.

Company chairman KC Su said Unictron has obtained more than 60 patents for its niche offerings including TELA, Pillar and Castle Patch chip antennas, boasting high price-performance ratios for car-use high-precision satellite positioning and TWS applications.

Su continued Unictron has also developed a variety of piezoelectric ceramics components and modules for ultrasonic sensors, actuators and flow meters, and is gaining momentum in the segment at home and abroad.

Unictron president Ray Lee noted that shipments from wireless communication applications account for 45% of revenues, compared to 40% for piezoelectric ceramics, and 15% for overvoltage and overcurrent protection components.