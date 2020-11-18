Apogee shipping 400G optical module products

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Optical filter maker Apogee Optocom has begun shipping 400G optical module products in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will ramp up related shipments in 2021, driven by cloud upgrades and 5G deployments, according to company sources.

Shipments of its thin-film optical filers have continued to grow in 2020 thanks to the deployments of 5G base stations in China, the US, Korea and other countries, said the sources.

Bolstered by strong shipments, the company saw its net profit increase 6.23% sequentially and 17.01% on year to NT$46.05 million (US$1.615 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

For the first three quarters of 2020, net profit totaled NT$126 million, increasing 54.4% from a year earlier. EPS for the period reached NT$3.27, higher than the NT$2.78 for the entire year of 2019.

The company also saw its gross margin rise to 56.56% in the third quarter, up 1.43pps from a quarter earlier. For January-September, gross margin stood at 54.84%, up 1.87pps from a year earlier.

It posted revenues of NT$54.04 million for October, up 6.1% sequentially but down 7.1% on year.

The company aims to develop composite coating technology for wafers, ICs and sensors in the short term and other coating components for LiDAR and medical devices in the medium- to long-term, said the sources.