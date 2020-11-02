Highlights of the day: Component pricing causing market influences

DIGITIMES staff

Intel-SK Hynix's transaction of NAND flash business may be influenced by the memory chips' ongoing price drops in 2021 due to oversupply, while TV panel demand remains strong despite end market having been pushing for a boost in TV pricing. ASE is optimistic about its operation in 2021 as demand for its packaging capacity will stay in high gear.

Lingering NAND price falls may affect Intel-Sk Hynix deal, say sources: NAND flash price falls have been accelerating in the second half of the year along with datacenter operators and server clients entering inventory adjustments, and may persist into 2021 with expanding oversupply. Whether this will serve as a new variable affecting Intel's planned sales of its NAND flash and SSD business including a manufacturing plant in China's Dalian to SK Hynix remains to be seen, according to industry sources.

Demand for TV panels undeterred by rising TV prices: Demand for TV panels has not been affected by recent price movements at the end-market, where Chinese TV brands have adjusted upward their TV prices and major vendors in North America are still adopting a wait-and-see strategy for pricing, according to industry sources.

ASE optimistic about 2021: OSAT provider ASE Technology has expressed optimism about its operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and next year, as its packaging capacity remains tight and ASPs will rise.