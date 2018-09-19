Covestro developing waterborne coating solutions for industrial ugrades

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Covestro has been developing waterborne polyurethane coating and adhesive products, aiming to replace solvent-borne solutions and to support global sustainable development, according to Xiaobin Zhong, APAC senior vice president for coatings, adhesives and specialties at Covestro.

Unlike traditional solvent-borne solutions, the waterborne polyurethane coatings and adhesives use water instead of organic solvents, effectively reducing VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions and thus making the manufacturing processes more environmentally friendly, Zhong said.

For example, Covestro's two-component coating solutions for wooden furniture effectively reduce VOC emissions of the coating products by around 63% to 92% and they have also improved durability. For automotive interiors, the new waterborne PU synthetic leather not only looks good, but also saves up to 95% of the water and energy that is traditionally used in its manufacturing processes.

Overall, the solutions of innovative waterborne polyurethane coatings and adhesives are not only environmentally friendly, but they also provide clients with many additional benefits, Zhong added.

As some countries in the Asia-Pacific region have begun to tax VOC usage and emissions and more stringent environmental laws and regulations have been gradually introduced, the development of environmentally friendly coating and adhesive products will be accelerated, Zhong noted.

Covestro APAC senior vice president Xiaobin Zhong

Photo: Company