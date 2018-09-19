FET developing blockchain technology with CBSG

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has said that it is developing blockchain technology and related applications, as it has joined the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) together with SoftBank, Sprint and TCBASoft and other companies.

The CBSG, established in 2017, aims to jointly develop blockchain technology for telecom carriers, and commenced a technical trial that connects TBCASoft's blockchain platform to telecom carriers' systems.

CBSG is also developing platform products aiming to provide various services such as secured clearing and settlement, personal authentication, IoT applications, among others, said the sources.

In addition to the application for cryptocurrency transactions, the fast evolving blockchain technology can also be applied to the fields in telecommunications, finance, medical treatment, retailing and manufacturing, said FET.

FET said it will cooperate with Softbank and Korean-based telecom operator LG U+ to conduct e-wallet roaming test to verify related blockchain technology and services in the first half of 2019.