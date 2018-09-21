Acer provides AI solutions for Taipei hospital

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Acer's Value Lab and its subsidiary International Smart Union (ISU) have jointly provided AI (artificial intelligent)-based hardware/software solutions for a daytime care center for the elderly established by government-sponsored Taipei Veterans General Hospital, according to ISU chairman Maverick Shih.

The AI solutions, including smart monitoring systems, cameras and workstations, can recognize in-patients' faces, detect staff members and objects, and observe in-patients' behavior. They can track moving objects, giving warnings if abnormalities are found.

AI is expected to be applied to precision medicine, auxiliary diagnosis, pharmaceutical R&D, analysis of interpretation of medical images and health care, according to the hospital's Center of Geriatrics and Gerontology (CGG).

The Value Lab and ISU have also installed Acer Air Monitor air quality detectors at the care center and at the CGG.

Acer-developed smart air quality monitoring solution in Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Photo: Interantional Smart Union