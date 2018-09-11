Acer August revenues grow over 11%

Acer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$22.36 billion (US$719.1 million) for August, rising 11.4% on month and 11.47% on year.
Acer noted that revenues from the gaming product sector went up 110% on year, while the sector's combined revenues for the first eight months also doubled compared to a year ago.
Acer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-18
|
22,357
|
11.4%
|
11.5%
|
155,695
|
5.3%
Jul-18
|
20,069
|
(14.5%)
|
10.5%
|
133,337
|
4.3%
Jun-18
|
23,479
|
25.3%
|
10.6%
|
113,269
|
3.3%
May-18
|
18,739
|
15.1%
|
4.3%
|
89,790
|
1.5%
Apr-18
|
16,279
|
(28.1%)
|
12.8%
|
71,051
|
0.8%
Mar-18
|
22,644
|
48.4%
|
1.4%
|
54,772
|
(2.3%)
Feb-18
|
15,255
|
(9.6%)
|
(8.9%)
|
32,128
|
(4.7%)
Jan-18
|
16,873
|
(19.8%)
|
(0.5%)
|
16,873
|
(0.5%)
Dec-17
|
21,031
|
(10.9%)
|
11.6%
|
237,332
|
2%
Nov-17
|
23,609
|
5.1%
|
3.9%
|
216,301
|
1.1%
Oct-17
|
22,456
|
0.4%
|
11.7%
|
192,692
|
0.8%
Sep-17
|
22,357
|
11.5%
|
(0.8%)
|
170,236
|
(0.5%)
Aug-17
|
20,056
|
10.4%
|
5.7%
|
147,879
|
(0.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018