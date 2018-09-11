Acer August revenues grow over 11%

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$22.36 billion (US$719.1 million) for August, rising 11.4% on month and 11.47% on year.

Acer noted that revenues from the gaming product sector went up 110% on year, while the sector's combined revenues for the first eight months also doubled compared to a year ago.

Acer achieves growths in August revenues

Photo: Digitimes file photo

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-18 22,357 11.4% 11.5% 155,695 5.3% Jul-18 20,069 (14.5%) 10.5% 133,337 4.3% Jun-18 23,479 25.3% 10.6% 113,269 3.3% May-18 18,739 15.1% 4.3% 89,790 1.5% Apr-18 16,279 (28.1%) 12.8% 71,051 0.8% Mar-18 22,644 48.4% 1.4% 54,772 (2.3%) Feb-18 15,255 (9.6%) (8.9%) 32,128 (4.7%) Jan-18 16,873 (19.8%) (0.5%) 16,873 (0.5%) Dec-17 21,031 (10.9%) 11.6% 237,332 2% Nov-17 23,609 5.1% 3.9% 216,301 1.1% Oct-17 22,456 0.4% 11.7% 192,692 0.8% Sep-17 22,357 11.5% (0.8%) 170,236 (0.5%) Aug-17 20,056 10.4% 5.7% 147,879 (0.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018