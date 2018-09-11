IT + CE
Acer August revenues grow over 11%
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$22.36 billion (US$719.1 million) for August, rising 11.4% on month and 11.47% on year.

Acer noted that revenues from the gaming product sector went up 110% on year, while the sector's combined revenues for the first eight months also doubled compared to a year ago.

Acer achieves growths in August revenues

Acer achieves growths in August revenues
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m)

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-18

22,357

11.4%

11.5%

155,695

5.3%

Jul-18

20,069

(14.5%)

10.5%

133,337

4.3%

Jun-18

23,479

25.3%

10.6%

113,269

3.3%

May-18

18,739

15.1%

4.3%

89,790

1.5%

Apr-18

16,279

(28.1%)

12.8%

71,051

0.8%

Mar-18

22,644

48.4%

1.4%

54,772

(2.3%)

Feb-18

15,255

(9.6%)

(8.9%)

32,128

(4.7%)

Jan-18

16,873

(19.8%)

(0.5%)

16,873

(0.5%)

Dec-17

21,031

(10.9%)

11.6%

237,332

2%

Nov-17

23,609

5.1%

3.9%

216,301

1.1%

Oct-17

22,456

0.4%

11.7%

192,692

0.8%

Sep-17

22,357

11.5%

(0.8%)

170,236

(0.5%)

Aug-17

20,056

10.4%

5.7%

147,879

(0.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018

Categories
Companies
Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.