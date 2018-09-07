Ericsson strengthens end-to-end transport solutions for 5G

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

With 5G use cases placing more demanding requirements on the networks, Ericsson is strengthening its end-to-end mobile transport solutions by building on its radio expertise and adding transport technologies from Juniper Networks and ECI Telecom.

Alignment between the radio, core and transport layers of the network has never been more critical to meet the requirements of 5G use cases such as enhanced mobile broadband, fixed-wireless access, and massive and critical IoT, Ericsson said. In this environment transport needs to keep pace with the rapid radio and architectural evolution in 5G networks.

With its focus on transport between radio and core functions, Ericsson delivers transport portfolios specifically for backhaul and fronthaul. Ubiquitous transport solutions for both 4G and 5G are gaining strong momentum with service providers and Ericsson's flagship mobile backhaul product - Router 6000 - empowers close to 60 operators, it said. More than 110 operators also use Ericsson's 5G-ready microwave technology, MINI-LINK solutions.

To bolster its end-to-end 5G transport portfolio, Ericsson is now extending its partnership with Juniper Networks. Ericsson said its Router 6000 product family will be complemented by Juniper's edge and core solutions, providing seamless connectivity from radio cell site to core, enahcing the performance, quality and use of the 5G system.

Juniper's security products will also be part of Ericsson's solution to secure its customers' mobile networks as part of its end-to-end approach for securing existing and new 5G networks, according to Ericsson.

Ericsson said it is also complementing its optical transport offering for metro with a new partnership with ECI, a global provider of elastic network solutions. With ECI as partner, Ericsson said it will be able to deliver newly-enhanced optical transport solutions for service providers, as well as critical infrastructure customers.

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, said, "Our radio expertise and knowledge in network architecture, end-user applications and standardization work put us in an excellent position to understand the requirements 5G places on transport. By combining our leading transport portfolio with best-in-class partners, we will boost our transport offering and create the critical building blocks of next-generation transport networks that benefit our customers."

The transport solutions from Juniper and ECI are fully interoperable with Ericsson's transport portfolio and will be managed by the same Ericsson management and orchestration solution., according to Ericsson. This will simplify the overall management and control of 5G across the radio, transport and core network.

The management and orchestration solution will also provide integrated software-defined networking (SDN) control for Ericsson, Juniper and ECI nodes, enabling automated network control for applications such as network slicing and traffic optimization, to ensure the best possible user experience.

Ericsson also announced today new transport solutions adapted to create an integrated and complete Street Macro solution for millimeter wave 5G deployment.