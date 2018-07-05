Asia Tech Image June revenues hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Contact image sensor (CIS) module maker Asia Tech Image (ATI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$406.5 million (US$13.4 million) for June, a monthly record high with growth of 21.79% sequentially and 18.74% on year.

ATI posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.036 billion for second-quarter 2018, hitting the highest since fourth-quarter 2016 and increasing 16.69% sequentially and 1.23% on year, and those of NT$1.925 billion for January-June rose 9.43% on year.

According to Economic Daily News, ATI has shifted manufacturing equipment from a China factory to another in Myanmar and as a result the latter's monthly production capacity has increased from 650,000 CIS modules to 900,000 units. Currently, ATI has total annual production capacity of 27 million CIS modules with four of the global top-5 MFP (multi-function peripheral) vendors being its major clients.

ATI began shipping laser sensor modules used in cleaning and mopping robots developed by China-based vendor Xiaomi Technology in 2017, and expects to ship 2.0-2.5 million units in 2018.