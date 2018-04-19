Zoetek introduces smart wearables for medical care

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Zoetek has introduced a healthcare smartwatch and a smart garment for healthcare of the elderly.

Equipped with GPS and Wi-Fi functions, the smart garment can emit heat of different temperature levels, detect falls and count walking steps, and it has functions of GPS positioning and emergency calls.

The smartwatch can monitor ambulatory blood pressure, dynamic heart rates and sleep quality.

Zoetek is a startup business stationed at the Innovation and Incubation Center under the National Taipei University of Technology, and has introduced key technologies from the university's Electro-Medical Engineering Laboratory.

The company has passed ISO 13485 requirements for quality management systems for medical devices. Through licensed use of bio DSP (digital signal processor) algorithms and cooperation with Taiwan-based optoelectronics makers and IC design houses to develop optical bio-sensor modules, Zoetek is dedicated to applying physiological signal algorithms to smart wearables for medical care.

Zoetek showcased its products at 2018 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and International ICT Expo during April 13-16.

Zoetek's healthcare smartwatches

Photo: Sammi Huang, Digitimes, April 2018