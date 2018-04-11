Lite-On Tech reports on-year decline in March revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.984 billion (US$650 million) for March, increasing 42.65% sequentially but decreasing 0.65% on year.

Of the sum, 49% came from IT product lines (power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices; PC peripherals and MFPs); 26% from the optoelectronics segment (compact camera modules; LED devices and lighting); and 19% from SSDs and ODDs, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$48.526 billion for January-March, slipping 5.50% on year.