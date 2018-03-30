Harvatek, Bright Led to deal out 2017 dividends

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

LED packaging service providers Harvatek and Bright Led Electronics will distribute cash dividends per share of NT$1.00 and NT$0.85 respectively for 2017, according to the companies.

For 2017, Harvatek posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.014 billion (US$101 million), gross margin of 21.99%, net operating profit of NT$292.8 million, net profit of NT$226.6 million and net EPS of NT$1.12.

Bright Led recorded consolidated revenues of NT$1.973 billion, gross margin of 23.83%, net operating profit of NT$125.1 million, net profit of NT$209.7 million and net EPS of NT$1.12 for 2017.