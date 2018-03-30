LED
Harvatek, Bright Led to deal out 2017 dividends
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 30 March 2018

LED packaging service providers Harvatek and Bright Led Electronics will distribute cash dividends per share of NT$1.00 and NT$0.85 respectively for 2017, according to the companies.

For 2017, Harvatek posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.014 billion (US$101 million), gross margin of 21.99%, net operating profit of NT$292.8 million, net profit of NT$226.6 million and net EPS of NT$1.12.

Bright Led recorded consolidated revenues of NT$1.973 billion, gross margin of 23.83%, net operating profit of NT$125.1 million, net profit of NT$209.7 million and net EPS of NT$1.12 for 2017.

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.