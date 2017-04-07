Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Samsung Display, LG Display keep expanding small- to medium-size AMOLED panel capacities
Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Samsung Display and LG Display, in view of large potential growth in demand, will continue their expansion of small- to medium-size AMOLED panel production, with combined annual capacity expected to reach 16.069 million square meters in 2020, 3.17 times the 5.067 square meters in 2016, according to Digitimes Research.

Samsung Electronics has adopted AMOLED panels for its flagship smartphones, and Apple is expected to launch a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone later in 2017, Digitimes Research indicated. In addition, Samsung Electronics and Apple may adopt OLED panels for tablets.

Since flexible AMOLED panels are used in curved-surface smartphones, and the proportion of these smartphones is on the rise, Samsung Display and LG Display are focusing their capacity expansions on small- to medium-size flexible AMOLED panels, with related combined annual production capacity to rise from 2.111 million square meters in 2016 to 11.784 million square meters in 2020.

