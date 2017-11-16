Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 00:12 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Taiwan 2-tier touch panel makers see profit margins improving
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Taiwan-based second-tier touch panel makers have seen their profit margins improve recently as their efforts to penetrate into the niche and industry segments have begun bearing fruit, according to industry sources.

Young Fast Optoelectronics has swung back to profitability since the second quarter of 2017 and also saw its profits continue to improve in the third quarter thanks to an improvement in product mix, in which the ratio of touch panels for industry applications was rising, according to company sources.

Young Fast's gross margin stood at 13.47% in the third quarter of 2017, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, Young Fast has ramped up the production of touch sensors and touch modules at its plant in Vietnam to two million 10-inch equivalent touch modules a month, while the factory in Taiwan is currently mainly responsible for product design and small-volume production.

Mildex Optical has been generating profits since the fourth quarter of 2016 after the company switched its focus to rugged touch panels for industry, military and other niche market segments.

Buoyed by expanded production capacity and increasing shipments of industry touch panels, as well as LCM products, Mildex saw its gross margin improve to 21.2% in the third quarter of 2017, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, Transtouch Technology posted a gross margin of 24.6% in the third quarter, although the ratio was lower as compared to a quarter earlier due to decreased orders from the aviation and healthcare sectors. The company expects its gross margin to stay flat in the fourth quarter.

However, Transtouch plans to significantly increase its capex to NT$50-100 million (US$1.66-3.32 million) in 2018 to upgrade its manufacturing technology and product mix. The company plans to raise the ratio of capacitive touch panels to 40% of its total products in 2018, up from 20% currently.

Realtime news

  • Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

    IT + CE | 7h 23min ago

  • Android smartphone vendors to adopt 3D sensing solutions for their new models

    Before Going to Press | 2h 12min ago

  • Samsung using vapor chambers to cool smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 15min ago

  • Apple Taiwan lab reportedly turning to develop OLED instead of micro LED

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Chimei Materials planning second polarizer line in China

    Before Going to Press | 2h 21min ago

  • China market: Standalone VR devices to gain popularity

    Before Going to Press | 2h 23min ago

  • HTC planning Ultra HD VR HMD for 2018

    Before Going to Press | 2h 31min ago

  • Server memory prices to rise in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • Anpec expects fan motor drivers to drive 2018 revenue growth

    Before Going to Press | 2h 46min ago

  • Scientech may see over 30% growth in 4Q17 profits

    Before Going to Press | 2h 50min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link