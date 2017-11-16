Taiwan 2-tier touch panel makers see profit margins improving

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Taiwan-based second-tier touch panel makers have seen their profit margins improve recently as their efforts to penetrate into the niche and industry segments have begun bearing fruit, according to industry sources.

Young Fast Optoelectronics has swung back to profitability since the second quarter of 2017 and also saw its profits continue to improve in the third quarter thanks to an improvement in product mix, in which the ratio of touch panels for industry applications was rising, according to company sources.

Young Fast's gross margin stood at 13.47% in the third quarter of 2017, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, Young Fast has ramped up the production of touch sensors and touch modules at its plant in Vietnam to two million 10-inch equivalent touch modules a month, while the factory in Taiwan is currently mainly responsible for product design and small-volume production.

Mildex Optical has been generating profits since the fourth quarter of 2016 after the company switched its focus to rugged touch panels for industry, military and other niche market segments.

Buoyed by expanded production capacity and increasing shipments of industry touch panels, as well as LCM products, Mildex saw its gross margin improve to 21.2% in the third quarter of 2017, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, Transtouch Technology posted a gross margin of 24.6% in the third quarter, although the ratio was lower as compared to a quarter earlier due to decreased orders from the aviation and healthcare sectors. The company expects its gross margin to stay flat in the fourth quarter.

However, Transtouch plans to significantly increase its capex to NT$50-100 million (US$1.66-3.32 million) in 2018 to upgrade its manufacturing technology and product mix. The company plans to raise the ratio of capacitive touch panels to 40% of its total products in 2018, up from 20% currently.