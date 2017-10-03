Shortages of all-screen displays to continue into 2018

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

The current shortage in the supply of smartphone panels is expected to continue into 2018 due to strong demand for customized all-screen panels from the smartphone sector, according to industry sources.

All-screen panel size requirements vary from client to client, depending on the design of the handset, which means all-screen panels of a specific size can only be shipped to a specific client, instead of multiple clients as they could previously.

Thus, the design and manufacture of all-screen displays with an aspect ratio of 18:9 is time consuming, which has made volume shipments of such display products rather difficult, said the sources.

The production of 18:9 all-screen panels will consume nearly 20% more glass substrates than the 16:9 panels, further aggregating the shortages, the sources added.

Prices of all-screen panels will increase by a double-digit rate in the third quarter and continue trending upward in the fourth quarter, said the sources.