MediaTek Sensio-powered smartphones, wearables to hit market in 1Q18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 December 2017]

MediaTek has revealed that it has received orders for its newly released health monitoring solution, Sensio MT6381, from China-based first-tier smartphone vendors and other wearable device makers, with related devices powered by Sensio to hit the market prior to the second quarter of 2018.

TL Lee, general manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit, pointed out that the health management solution features highly integrated modules and healthcare-related algorism support and is able to measure the user's six biological data.

The chip module is integrated with red light and infrared LEDs and sensors, saving the effort for clients to procure related components from third-party suppliers.

Several other China-based smartphone brands have also expressed interest of adopting the chip into their handsets, said Lee, adding that the company is also seeing similar potential orders from the wearable device sector.

For the China market, MediaTek expects local demand for smartphones to see a limited growth in 2018, but replacement demand for mid-range to high-end models will remain strong.

However, non-China regions, especially emerging markets, will witness strong shipment growths in 2018. For that, MediaTek plans to further upgrade its SoC solutions for the mid-range to high-end smartphone sector to help its clients improve their products' competitiveness, Lee noted.

Lee pointed out that India's smartphone market has the most potential for growth thanks to its population and rapidly developing domestic economy, while countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia also look promising. Latin America is also a market that MediaTek is keeping an eye on it, Lee added.

For the smartphone AP business, Lee pointed out that MediaTek will focus on developing its P-series product family in 2018, and its partnerships with clients so far have all been stable. The company has also been pushing solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) applications including image and voice recognition and 3D sensing.

MediaTek wireless communications business general manager TL Lee

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017