MediaTek unveils new biosensor solutions for smartphones
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 15 December 2017]

MediaTek has unveiled its first 6-in-1 smartphone biosensor module, MediaTek Sensio MT6381, a powerful advanced health monitoring solution which makes it easy to track heart rates, blood pressure trends, peripheral oxygen saturation levels and more.

Available as an embedded module in smartphones, MediaTek Sensio makes it possible for consumers to quickly check and monitor physical wellness from their smartphones.

The MediaTek Sensio MT6381 is a comprehensive software and module solution designed specifically to deliver valuable health data, consisting of optical, electrical and processing components. The customizable, compact solution means device manufacturers have the flexibility to embed the MediaTek Sensio module directly into all types of smartphones, versus using multiple sensors. With MediaTek Sensio, manufacturers are able to develop proprietary applications or leverage third-party applications and developer add-ons.

The module uses LEDs in conjunction with a light sensitive sensor to measure the absorption of red and infrared light by the user's fingertips. By touching a device's sensors and electrodes with your fingertips, MediaTek Sensio creates a closed loop between your heart and the biosensor to measure electrocardiography (ECG) and photoplethysmography (PPG) waveforms, the company said.

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

