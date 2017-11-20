Taiwan market: HMD Global to launch new Nokia 3310 3G

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 November 2017]

Finland-based HMD Global will soon launch new Nokia 3310 3G feature phone in the Taiwan market at a price tag of around NT$2,000 (US$66.48), in cooperation with Far EasTone Telecommunications, according to a HMD Global announcement.

The new feature phone boasts a long battery life of up to 27 days, compared to only 1-2 days for most smartphone models. This is expected to become the largest selling point for the new model and serve as a major shipment momentum, according to sources of channel distributors.

The sources said since HMD Global was authorized in December 2016 to develop and market smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, the company has released four Android-based smartphone models for sales in Taiwan, with the product lines covering the high-, medium, and low-price ranges. Although it will take time for HMD Global to re-establish distribution channels and retail outlets for the new Nokia phones, Nokia's established brand image is expected to help the company score significant shipment records, the sources added.

Though smartphones have a high market penetration rate of 82% in Taiwan, there are still 18% of consumers in the market favoring feature phones. This, coupled with leading brand smartphone vendors showing little interest in exploring the feature phone market, has inspired HMD Global to buck the market trend to launch the Nokia 3310 3G, the sources continued.

While middle-aged and elderly consumers are seen to form the bulk of the customer base for the Nokia 3310 3G, the sources also expected consumers in the 25-45 age range to purchase the device as a second, spare mobile phone beyond their smartphone models.