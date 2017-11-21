Baidu unveils smart transportation plan for Xiongan

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

China-based search engine Baidu plans to cooperate with the government of Xiongan New Area, northern China, to create a city featuring smart transportation in line with its ambition to develop self-driving vehicles, company chairman and CEO Robin Li revealed at a recent company event in Beijing.

Close to the south of Beijing, Xiongan was designated in April 2017 by the China government as the 19th new area of national level. Such new areas are mostly rural regions to be developed into new cities. Xiongan is positioned to absorb urban development in excess of normal load in Beijing.

Baidu hopes that the new city in Xiongan New Area will be clean, green, and free of traffic congestion.

Baidu has cooperated with district administrations in several cities in China to develop self-driving and other AI (artificial intelligence) solutions.

Apollo, Baidu's autonomous driving open platform, has attracted more than 6,000 developers and over 1,700 partners, with more than 100 partners having applied for obtaining Apollo data, Li said at the event. Baidu plans to cooperate with China-based Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry to begin small-volume production of autonomous buses and trial operation in July 2018, Li noted. Baidu also plans to cooperate with China-based JAC Motors and BAIC Motor to offer autonomous vehicles in 2019 and do so with Chery Automobile in 2020, Li indicated.

