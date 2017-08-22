China market: Online advertising in 2Q17 reaches CNY74.10 billion, says Analysys

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Online advertising service providers in the China market generated revenues of CNY74.1 billion (US$10.8 billion) in second-quarter 2017, increasing 17.8% sequentially and 16.8% on year, according to Analysys International.

Keyword search accounted for 33.4% of the revenues, video 28.3%, brand image/text 24.8% and e-mail 0.7%.

Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent were the top-3 providers accounting for 27.7%, 23.3% and 11.4% respectively of the revenues, followed by Qihoo 360, Google China, Iqiyi, Sohu, Sina and LeEco.