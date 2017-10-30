Taipei, Monday, October 30, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Baidu 3Q17 net profit hikes 156% on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 30 October 2017]

China-based search engine Baidu has released reported third-quarter 2017 net profit reached CNY7.949 billion (US$1.19 billion), hiking 156.25% on year.

For the third quarter, Baidu posted consolidated revenues of CNY23.489 billion, increasing 28.69% on year; gross margin of 20.01%, up 4.74pp; and net operating profit of CNY4.700 billion, up 68.64%.

Of the third-quarter consolidated revenues, CNY20.108 billion or 85.61% came from online marketing services. Baidu had 486,000 customers of online marketing services in the third quarter.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
