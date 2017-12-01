China keen to develop AI industry

Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

The production value of the AI (artificial intelligence) industry in China is expected to increase to CNY360 billion (US$54.46 billion) in 2017 from CNY300 billion recorded in 2016, according to an estimated of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

According to Elsevier's Scopus, China published more than 41,000 technological papers concerning the development of AI products during the period from 2011-2015, followed by the US with 25,500 papers and Japan 11,700 papers.

China-based CCID Academy for Industry and Information Technology also indicated that the number of China-based enterprises engaged in the development of AI technologies and products totaled 709 in 2016, trailing only after the comparable numbers in the US.

There have been several convolutional neural networks derived from deep neural networks, including AlexNet, GoogLeNet, VGG Net and ResNet. Among them, ResNet was developed and published by by China-based Microsoft Research Asia in 2016.

China-based Baidu, Tencent, iFlytek and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology have been keen to solicit a large number of researchers to develop training models for deep neural networks, said the sources.

Baidu in September 2016 launched its PaddlePaddle, an open-source deep learning platform, becoming it the first China's company to open its AI technology to the public.

Meanwhile, iFlytek is making efforts to deepen the integration of smart sensing and recognition technologies with significant results.

China aims to become a global AI innovation center in 2030 and is currently focusing on the development of related algorithm architectures for AI, as well as to spearhead the establishment of AI ecosystems, said the sources.