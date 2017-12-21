Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
China government making efforts to boost AI development
Martin Yao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) in July 2017 began implementing the Planning for Development of New-generation AI (artificial intelligence) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on December 13 announced the Three-year (2018-2020) Action Plan to Promote Development of New-generation AI Industry.

Planning for Development of New-generation AI sets forth main goals in three steps: China's development of AI technologies and application will reach an overall level abreast of the world's leading level in 2020; China will become a leading country in development of AI technologies and application in 2025, with AI to become a force driving the country's industry upgrades and economic transformation; China will become the global AI center in 2030.

The MST lists 13 projects of developing cutting-edge AI technologies, with completion scheduled for 2021. One of them is to develop neural network chips with performance 20 times that of Nvidia Tesla M40.

MIIT's 3-year plan is mainly to realize Planning for Development of New-generation AI and Made in China 2025 policies. The plan covers smart sensing, smart manufacturing and AI peripheral industries. In terms of products, the plan sets 2020 target performance levels for smart connected vehicles, smart service robots, smart drones, medical image-aided diagnosis systems, identification systems based on image recognition, smart speech interaction systems, smart language translation systems and smart home-use devices. By virtue of the plan, MIIT hopes for breakthrough in developing smart sensor, neural network chip and open-source platform as well as in-depth application of new-generation AI technologies to smart manufacturing.

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link