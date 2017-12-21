China government making efforts to boost AI development

Martin Yao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) in July 2017 began implementing the Planning for Development of New-generation AI (artificial intelligence) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on December 13 announced the Three-year (2018-2020) Action Plan to Promote Development of New-generation AI Industry.

Planning for Development of New-generation AI sets forth main goals in three steps: China's development of AI technologies and application will reach an overall level abreast of the world's leading level in 2020; China will become a leading country in development of AI technologies and application in 2025, with AI to become a force driving the country's industry upgrades and economic transformation; China will become the global AI center in 2030.

The MST lists 13 projects of developing cutting-edge AI technologies, with completion scheduled for 2021. One of them is to develop neural network chips with performance 20 times that of Nvidia Tesla M40.

MIIT's 3-year plan is mainly to realize Planning for Development of New-generation AI and Made in China 2025 policies. The plan covers smart sensing, smart manufacturing and AI peripheral industries. In terms of products, the plan sets 2020 target performance levels for smart connected vehicles, smart service robots, smart drones, medical image-aided diagnosis systems, identification systems based on image recognition, smart speech interaction systems, smart language translation systems and smart home-use devices. By virtue of the plan, MIIT hopes for breakthrough in developing smart sensor, neural network chip and open-source platform as well as in-depth application of new-generation AI technologies to smart manufacturing.