Beijing sets road test rules for autonomous driving

Martin Yao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Beijing has drawn up road test regulations for self-driving vehicles, becoming the first city in China to introduce such rules.

The regulations - jointly written by the city's Commission of Transportation, Traffic Management Bureau, and Commission of Economy and Information Technology - defines self-driving vehicles as those that do not need drivers' physical manipulation and can themselves direct and make decision on the road.

By definition, self-driving vehicles can automatically drive, shift gears, brake, change lanes, make turns, monitor the surroundings, signal warnings, and are equipped with connected assistance devices.

This is the first set of local rules for autonomous driving in China, and Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are expected to follow suit, according to CL Yin, deputy director for Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Institute of Automotive Engineering.

According to the Beijing regulations, self-driving vehicles, before road tests, should be first tested in closed venues. Experts will examine the results of the tests before issuing permits for road tests. An experienced driver familiar with the self-driving system must be on board the self-driving vehicle, allowing switches between human driving and autonomous driving at any time during road tests. Self-driving vehicles should be equipped with safety monitoring devices to watch drivers' driving behavior.

Road tests will be undertaken on designated road sections with low pedestrian and car traffic during designated hours to minimize impact on regular traffic.

Baidu testing its self-driving car

Photo: Baidu