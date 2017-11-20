Taipei, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 12:18 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Baidu plans to offer self-driving buses in 2018
Rod Chang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 November 2017]

China-based Baidu, the developer of Apollo autonomous driving open platform, plans to cooperate with China-based Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry to begin small-volume production of autonomous buses and trial operation in July 2018, according to company chairman and CEO Robin Li.

Baidu also plans to cooperate with China-based JAC Motors and BAIC Motor to offer autonomous vehicles in 2019 and do so with Chery Automobile in 2020, Li said. Apollo has attracted more than 6,000 developers and over 1,700 partners, with more than 100 partners having applied for obtaining Apollo open data, Li said at the recently concluded Baidu World Technology Conference 2017.

Meanwhile, Baidu's voice-based DuerOS AI operating system will be incorporated into Apollo, to become DuerOS for Apollo, Li added.

At the conference, Li also boasted Baidu's AI platform, Baidu Brain, which is capable for voice recognition, natural language understanding, user profiling and image recognition.

As the total number of web pages in China has increased to 236 billion and that of publications to 51.3 billion, how to efficiently screen out valuable information catering to users is the goal Baidu is making efforts for. Baidu Mobile, Baidu-developed mobile search app, is able to recognize signals about age from users' voiceprint and judge users' scenarios, emotion and even information on occupation as a basis for recommending suitable content in mobile search.

iQIYI, a video streaming and entertainment service provider under Baidu, also howed AI applications at the conference. Using multi-time-window prediction based on deep learning, iQIYI can predict video streaming traffic and movie box-office performance for the next six months with an accuracy of 88% and 77%, respectively.

Baidu also unveiled Raven H, its first smart speaker, as well as Raven R and Raven Q robotics products optimized Baidu Brain and Big Data technology. Raven is a 6-axis automated robot, while Raven Q is a mobile robot featuring facial recognition, computer vision and Apollo autonomous driving technology.

Baidu chairman and CEO Robin Li

Baidu chairman and CEO Robin Li introducing Apollo self-driving technology
Photo: iQIYI

Realtime news

  • Asustek expected to remain at top in motherboard and graphics markets in 2018

    Before Going to Press | Nov 20, 21:53

  • Nova to see increasing orders from memory clients

    Before Going to Press | Nov 20, 21:53

  • Taiwan Tohcello to establish ICROS tape factory in southern Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Nov 20, 21:53

  • Qualcomm reportedly to cut cooperation with Taiwan IT players over IIoT development

    Before Going to Press | Nov 20, 21:52

  • Epistar chairman expects Mini LEDs to aid on empty capacity issue

    Before Going to Press | Nov 20, 21:52

  • China solar players considering new plants in US

    Before Going to Press | Nov 20, 21:52

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link