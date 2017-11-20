Baidu plans to offer self-driving buses in 2018

Rod Chang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 November 2017]

China-based Baidu, the developer of Apollo autonomous driving open platform, plans to cooperate with China-based Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry to begin small-volume production of autonomous buses and trial operation in July 2018, according to company chairman and CEO Robin Li.

Baidu also plans to cooperate with China-based JAC Motors and BAIC Motor to offer autonomous vehicles in 2019 and do so with Chery Automobile in 2020, Li said. Apollo has attracted more than 6,000 developers and over 1,700 partners, with more than 100 partners having applied for obtaining Apollo open data, Li said at the recently concluded Baidu World Technology Conference 2017.

Meanwhile, Baidu's voice-based DuerOS AI operating system will be incorporated into Apollo, to become DuerOS for Apollo, Li added.

At the conference, Li also boasted Baidu's AI platform, Baidu Brain, which is capable for voice recognition, natural language understanding, user profiling and image recognition.

As the total number of web pages in China has increased to 236 billion and that of publications to 51.3 billion, how to efficiently screen out valuable information catering to users is the goal Baidu is making efforts for. Baidu Mobile, Baidu-developed mobile search app, is able to recognize signals about age from users' voiceprint and judge users' scenarios, emotion and even information on occupation as a basis for recommending suitable content in mobile search.

iQIYI, a video streaming and entertainment service provider under Baidu, also howed AI applications at the conference. Using multi-time-window prediction based on deep learning, iQIYI can predict video streaming traffic and movie box-office performance for the next six months with an accuracy of 88% and 77%, respectively.

Baidu also unveiled Raven H, its first smart speaker, as well as Raven R and Raven Q robotics products optimized Baidu Brain and Big Data technology. Raven is a 6-axis automated robot, while Raven Q is a mobile robot featuring facial recognition, computer vision and Apollo autonomous driving technology.

Baidu chairman and CEO Robin Li introducing Apollo self-driving technology

Photo: iQIYI