Baidu 2Q17 net profit hikes 82.9% on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Baidu, the largest China-based search engine, has reported second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of CNY20.874 billion (US$3.079 billion), increasing 14.3% on year, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) of CNY6.008 billion, up 41.4%, net operating profit of CNY4.210 billion, up 46.9%, and net profit of CNY4.415 billion, up 82.9%, according to the company.

Of second-quarter consolidated revenues, CNY17.883 billion or 85.67% came from online marketing services. Baidu had 470,000 customers for online marketing services at the end of June.

For the third quarter of 2017, Baidu expects consolidated revenues of CNY23.130-23.750 billion, growing 26.7-30.1% on year.

