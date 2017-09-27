Baidu releases Apollo 1.5

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

China-based search engine Baidu has upgraded Apollo, its open-source autonomous driving platform, from the initial version 1.0 released on early July 2017 to version 1.5 by adding five core capability modules.

Baidu hopes to make Apollo the Android of autonomous driving. Apollo 1.5-based cars can attain autonomous driving on a single lane during the day and night.

Momenta, a China-based start-up developer of autonomous driving solutions, spent only a few days creating a prototype self-driving car using Apollo 1.5 and adding hardware including LiDAR sensors, cameras and computing devices, Baidu said. Running only on a single lane, the prototype self-driving car can quickly perceive obstacles in front, such as pedestrians and bicycles, then brake to avoid collision.

The sensing capability of Apollo 1.5 mainly relies on 64-line LiDAR sensors developed by US-based Velodyne LiDAR and Nvidia GPU. LiDAR sensors scan surrounding conditions to produce point cloud data, then CUDA, cuDNN and Caffe deep learning frameworks of GPU process such data to recognize, mark and track objects. Based on AI (artificial intelligence) technology, Apollo 1.5, can recognize and track objects, and predict their behavior.

Apollo 1.5 makes cars capable of deep learning, that is, learning of human driving experience. FCNN (fast compressed neural network) is used in learning of transverse running via turning steering wheels, while convolutional LSTM (long short-term memory) is used in learning of longitudinal running via accelerating or decelerating.

One of the five additional core capability modules is HD (high-definition) maps which cover freeways and roads in certain cities around China, support OpenDrive format specification and pass MapEngine.

Apollo 1.5 is available for use on a cloud computing basis.