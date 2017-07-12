Baidu moving toward AI

Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

China-based search engine Baidu has been shifting its business focus from Internet services to AI (artificial intelligence) application, company president and COO Lu Qi has said at the company's first AI developer conference Baidu Create recently held in Beijing.

Computing platforms have evolved from PCs to Internet, mobile Internet and cloud computing, with platforms in each generation consisting of front ends and back ends, Lu said. Front ends are driven by human-machine interactive ability and back ends by computing resources, Lu noted.

However, AI-based computing platforms move a big step further, Lu indicated. The back end of AI-based computing platforms is smart cloud computing which provides not only large-scale computing resources but also a great deal of professional knowledge of medical care, education, transportation and others, Lu noted. The front end of AI-based computing platforms is not only computing equipment but also a combination of sensors, ICs and smart software to connect everything with the cloud, Lu said.

Compared with other technologies, AI is distinctive that data is carrier of knowledge and knowledge can be obtained from data via using good algorithm methods matched with hardware and software, Lu explained.

With 730 million Internet service users in China and government support for AI development, China-based Internet service providers have been developing AI technology and application for a while, Lu said. Baidu, with its experience, expertise and a large volume of data from operating online search services, has the competence and opportunities to promote development of AI technology and application, Lu indicated.

Baidu has the world's largest artificial neural network, a large AI center with more than 2,000 AI R&D staff members and a tremendous volume of data, Lu noted. Baidu has applied AI technology to online search and information services as well as operating financial and smart cloud computing services and R&D of autonomous driving.

Baidu unveiled DuerOS, an AI operating system based on voice dialog, at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in January. For application of DuerOS to home appliances, Baidu has formed a strategic alliance with makers Haier and Inspur and retail chain Midea as well as cooperated with ARM, China-based Unigroup Spedtrum & RDA and Shanghai High-Flying Electronics Technology.

Baidu has been developing Apollo, an open technology platform for autonomous driving, and has cooperated with more than 60 automakers for over 200 car models. Based on Baidu's road map, its autonomous driving solution will be used in closed environment initially and then simple urban road conditions by the end of 2017, and gradually on freeways and general urban roads by 2020, Lu added.

Baidu president and COO Lu Qi at Baidu Create

Photo: Company