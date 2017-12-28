China AI core industries to generate market value of CNY70 billion in 2017, says CCID

Martin Yao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

AI (artificial intelligence) core industries in China will create market value totaling CNY70 billion (US$10.6 billion) in 2017, according to China-based CCID Consulting.

In terms of product category, sensors will account for 31% of the total value, smart wearables 25%, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and autonomous driving solutions 19%, speech-recognition platforms 9%, machine vision systems 5%, service robots 4%, smart drones 3% and others 4%.

There are many China-based AI startups, including Cambricon Technologies, Horizon Robotics and DeePhi Tech. Main developers of AI neural network chips cluster in Beijing and Shanghai, while makers of service robots and smart drones are mostly in Shenzhen.

AI core industries in China will generate market value totaling CNY160 billion in 2020, with fast development of applications for smart driving, smart security and smart home, CCID indicated.

Baidu has launched its open-source deep learning platform PaddlePaddle, and Tencent has followed suit by launching open-source deep learning computing platform Angel, CCID noted.