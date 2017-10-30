Advanced Optoelectronic to offer mini LED backlighting for TVs in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

LED packaging service provider Advanced Optoelectronic Technology plans to offer mini LED backlighting for TVs in the third or fourth quarter of 2018, the company has said.

Advanced Optoelectronic said at an October 27 investor conference that it is developing the mini LED backlighting applications through cooperation with clients.

Production cost for mini LED backlighting is about 2.5 times that for LED backlighting currently but is expected to drop significantly in the second or third quarter of 2018, it noted.

LED backlighting for TVs, notebooks, tablets, handsets and others takes up 90% of the company's consolidated revenues, it indicated.