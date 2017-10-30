Taipei, Monday, October 30, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Advanced Optoelectronic to offer mini LED backlighting for TVs in 2018
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

LED packaging service provider Advanced Optoelectronic Technology plans to offer mini LED backlighting for TVs in the third or fourth quarter of 2018, the company has said.

Advanced Optoelectronic said at an October 27 investor conference that it is developing the mini LED backlighting applications through cooperation with clients.

Production cost for mini LED backlighting is about 2.5 times that for LED backlighting currently but is expected to drop significantly in the second or third quarter of 2018, it noted.

LED backlighting for TVs, notebooks, tablets, handsets and others takes up 90% of the company's consolidated revenues, it indicated.

Categories: LED LED applications

Tags: 2018 backlighting LCD

Topics: Mini LED

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link