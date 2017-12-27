Epistar stake in China JV to drop

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar will see its stake in Kaistar Lighting (Xiamen), its joint-venture in southeastern China, decrease as a result of new investment from others, according to industry sources.

China-based Shenzhen Kaifa Technology and LED packaging service provider MLS are also main shareholders of Kaistar with stakes of 33.87% and 25.13% respectively at present.

Kaistar, in preparation for listing in 2018, will reinforce its shareholder structure by issuing new shares to introduce two new shareholders, China government-sponsored Wuxi Guolian Industrial Investment and its affiliate. The two new shareholders will invest US$84.35 million for a combined stake of about 31% and as a result, Kaifa's stake will fall to 23.37% and MLS' to 17.34%. Epistar's stake will drop from about 27% to about 20%.

Kaistar makes LED epitaxial wafers and chips, packages LED devices and produces LED lighting products. Currently, Kaistar has 87 MOCVD sets with annual production capacity of over 1.6 million 4-inch LED epitaxial wafers; eight COB (chip on board) packaging lines with monthly capacity of 800,000 units of 20W devices; and 31 EMC (epoxy molding compound) packaging lines with monthly capacity of 178 million LED chips.

As Kaistar will reduce supply of epitaxial wafers for Epistar's factories in China beginning 2018, Epistar will invest US$32 million in its China-based subsidiary Jiangsu Canyang Optoelectronics for expanding its production capacity.