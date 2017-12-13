Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:21 (GMT+8)
TSMC still upbeat about HPC chips, says chairman
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Clients' demand for HPC (high-speed computing) chips at TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) has remained strong without signs of ebbing, according to company chairman Morris Chang.

"We are actually falling short of demand," Chang said on the sidelines of a meeting held by the Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC) on December 12.

Chang's remarks came after Morgan Stanley downgraded in late November TSMC stock from overweight to equal weight, citing concerns of weakening orders for HPC chips. TSMC's share price has dropped by about 10% since the downgrade.

Chang said that he sees no limits on the development AI technology and that developments of related AI applications are multiple, and therefore there are no worries that demand for HPC chips will slow down.

While the first quarter is traditionally an off-peak season for TSMC, the prospects now look to remain bullish, Chang said.

The company's share price edged down NT$0.50 to close at NT$227 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 13 session.

