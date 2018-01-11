TSMC December revenues up on year

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$89.897 billion (US$3 billion) for December, slipping 3.5% sequentially but growing 15.1% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were up 10.1% sequentially to NT$277.57 billion, the company's highest quarterly figures. For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$977.45 billion, growing 3.1% on year, which was lower than the company's projection of a 5-10% growth.

Shipments of 10nm A11 chips to Apple and other 10nm products to Huawei contributed to robust sales in the fourth quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

TSMC is expected to see its revenues slip 5% sequentially in the first quarter of 2018 - a decline within the company's guidance of a 5-10% contraction - as the foundry house has recently landed short lead-time orders of 100,000 ASIC chips for cryptocurrency mining from China, said the report.

TSMC is scheduled to hold an investors conference on January 18 to outline its business prospects for the first quarter of 2018.