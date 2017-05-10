TSMC board approves US$1.27 billion for advanced technology capacity expansion

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

The board of directrors of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has approved capital appropriations of US$1.269 billion for the purpose of upgrading and expanding capacity for advanced-node manufacturing, as well as the conversion of certain logic capacity to specialty technologies, and R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditures for third-quarter 2017.

TSMC has estimated capex for 2017 at US$10 billion. The foundry disclosed its 10nm process will be ready for mass production in the second half of 2017. TSMC is also set to move its newer 7nm FinFET technology to volume production in 2018, and plans its second-generation 7nm process dubbed 7nm Plus that will adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology for higher performance and lower costs.