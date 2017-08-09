Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:15 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
TSMC approves new capex spending for capacity expansion
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has approved the appropriation of around US$3.15 billion, which includes funding for new facilities construction with costs estimated at US$528 million.

The remaining capex budget will be used to expand and upgrade advanced technology equipment; expand advanced packaging technology capacity; upgrade specialty technology capacity; conversion of logic capacity to specialty technology; and fourth-quarter 2017 R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditures.

TSMC said previously its capex for 2017 will be about 10% higher than the US$10.19 billion spent in 2016. The foundry is looking to expand shipments of its 10nm chips substantially starting the third quarter, and is on track to move a newer 7nm process to volume production in 2018.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Huawei introduces multiple new products

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:15

  • Asustek reports decreased sales for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:12

  • Taiwan market: Hojin introduces smartphone for seniors

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:41

  • Intel to launch 12-core Skylake-X CPU in late August

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Coretronic acquires Calibre

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Taiwan solar firms about to form PV module JV

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link