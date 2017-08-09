TSMC approves new capex spending for capacity expansion

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has approved the appropriation of around US$3.15 billion, which includes funding for new facilities construction with costs estimated at US$528 million.

The remaining capex budget will be used to expand and upgrade advanced technology equipment; expand advanced packaging technology capacity; upgrade specialty technology capacity; conversion of logic capacity to specialty technology; and fourth-quarter 2017 R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditures.

TSMC said previously its capex for 2017 will be about 10% higher than the US$10.19 billion spent in 2016. The foundry is looking to expand shipments of its 10nm chips substantially starting the third quarter, and is on track to move a newer 7nm process to volume production in 2018.