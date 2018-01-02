TSMC lands short lead-time HPC chip orders from China, says paper

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reportedly landed short lead-time orders for HPC (high-performance computing) chips from China-based clients, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

The short lead-time orders total about 100,000 wafer starts, and will be built using a 12nm process at TSMC, said the report, adding shipments of the HPC chips will begin in the first quarter at a rate of 10,000 starts a month and will accelerate starting the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is also expected to ramp up its 12nm orders at TSMC in the first quarter, which will further enhance TSMC's performance in the quarter, added the report.

TSMC is scheduled to hold an investors conference to outline its prospects for the first quarter on January 18.