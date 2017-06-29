Robots to enhance, not replace humans in most jobs, says ARM survey

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Only a minority of people believe artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to rampaging, job-taking robot chaos, according to an ARM-commissioned independent global survey of nearly 4,000 consumers.

Facing a future where AI is increasingly part of their lives, 30% of consumers surveyed identified "fewer or different jobs for humans" as the biggest drawback, said ARM. However, respondents remained positive that robots would enhance rather than replace humans in most jobs, and assist by increasingly performing more tedious and dangerous jobs.

"It is encouraging to see the survey results highlighting the optimism and opportunities tied to AI, but we are just scratching the surface of its potential," said Joyce Kim, vice president, global marketing, brand and communications, ARM, as cited in a company press release. "The impact of AI on jobs will be disruptive but it can be a manageable and highly positive disruption in terms of opportunities and enhancing our lives. If we increase our investments in STEM and educating the next-generation workforce on AI technologies, we can ensure they are not left behind in the robot economy."

The survey was carried out by Northstar Research Partners and ARM. ARM said the researchers surveyed only consumers with some knowledge of AI, gauging opinions from nearly 4,000 respondents across the US, UK, Sweden, Germany, China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Survey respondents believed that jobs in manufacturing and banking would be most disrupted by new AI technologies while professions related to cooking, fire-fighting and farming will continue to be the domain of humans. This was the view of most people surveyed about a robotic future; with those surveyed in Asia responding most positively, followed by the US and then Europe, ARM said.

Overall, consumers were surprisingly optimistic on the future outlook with 61% believing that "society would become better" with increased automation and AI, ARM said. In particular they support applications in health care and science, and are prepared to trust machines to diagnose illnesses, drive cars and be personal companions.