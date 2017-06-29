Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Robots to enhance, not replace humans in most jobs, says ARM survey
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Only a minority of people believe artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to rampaging, job-taking robot chaos, according to an ARM-commissioned independent global survey of nearly 4,000 consumers.

Facing a future where AI is increasingly part of their lives, 30% of consumers surveyed identified "fewer or different jobs for humans" as the biggest drawback, said ARM. However, respondents remained positive that robots would enhance rather than replace humans in most jobs, and assist by increasingly performing more tedious and dangerous jobs.

"It is encouraging to see the survey results highlighting the optimism and opportunities tied to AI, but we are just scratching the surface of its potential," said Joyce Kim, vice president, global marketing, brand and communications, ARM, as cited in a company press release. "The impact of AI on jobs will be disruptive but it can be a manageable and highly positive disruption in terms of opportunities and enhancing our lives. If we increase our investments in STEM and educating the next-generation workforce on AI technologies, we can ensure they are not left behind in the robot economy."

The survey was carried out by Northstar Research Partners and ARM. ARM said the researchers surveyed only consumers with some knowledge of AI, gauging opinions from nearly 4,000 respondents across the US, UK, Sweden, Germany, China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Survey respondents believed that jobs in manufacturing and banking would be most disrupted by new AI technologies while professions related to cooking, fire-fighting and farming will continue to be the domain of humans. This was the view of most people surveyed about a robotic future; with those surveyed in Asia responding most positively, followed by the US and then Europe, ARM said.

Overall, consumers were surprisingly optimistic on the future outlook with 61% believing that "society would become better" with increased automation and AI, ARM said. In particular they support applications in health care and science, and are prepared to trust machines to diagnose illnesses, drive cars and be personal companions.

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: ARM

Realtime news

  • Taiwan solar cell makers plan to set up joint venture PV module factory

    Green energy | 9h 20min ago

  • MWC Shanghai 2017: HP, Alibaba showcasing education 2-in-1 device

    IT + CE | 9h 26min ago

  • Gigastorage ruled to pay fees to Phillips for infringing DVD patents

    Before Going to Press | 9h 16min ago

  • MWC Shanghai 2017: QCT displaying new devices for telecom applications

    Before Going to Press | 9h 40min ago

  • Tong Hsing starts shipments for 3D sensing products

    Before Going to Press | 9h 45min ago

  • Talks to sell Toshiba Memory continue

    Before Going to Press | 9h 49min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan IC design industry output value to rise 3% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 49min ago

  • Foxconn Interconnect to be listed on HKEX

    Before Going to Press | 9h 51min ago

  • CHPT to break ground for new HQ

    Before Going to Press | 9h 53min ago

  • Samsung to open US$380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in US

    Before Going to Press | 9h 56min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link