Taiwan faces challenges to develop service robots
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

The development of ASICs optimized for industrial robot AI is approaching maturity, and autonomous driving is a trend, but the use of AI technology to develop service-oriented robots in Taiwan faces difficulties, according to industry sources.

Service-oriented robots are used for a variety of purposes such as medical care, conveying materials/components around factories, smart-home work and face-to-face talks with customers at banks.

While industrial robots can perform tasks through specific operating parameters, service-oriented robots need to recognize voice and speaking tone, make semantic interpretations and even understand users' cultural background, posing large challenges to develop service-oriented robots.

The Taiwan government in 2015 came up with Productivity 4.0 (equivalent to Germany Industry 4.0) Plan to combine technologies in smart robotics, IoT and Big Data on a CPS (cyber-physical system) basis. In addition, universities and research organizations in Taiwan have published many technological papers on biomorphic robotics, vision systems, voice recognition and algorithms. However, it is uncertain whether Taiwan-based enterprises can capitalize on these technologies.

Pepper, a service-oriented robot developed by Japan-based SoftBank, serves customers at a mobile telecom retail store.

Pepper, a service-oriented robot developed by Japan-based SoftBank, serves customers at a telecom retail store
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017

