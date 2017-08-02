Quanta Storage accelerates collaborative robot production

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Failing to fill orders for collaborative robots in the first half of 2017 due to a serious supply shortage of decelerators from Japan-based Harmonic, Taiwan-based Quanta Storage is stepping up production to make up for the delay as the Japan-based supplier is actively expanding its production of the key component, according to company sources.

Quanta moved robot production lines to its new plant in Linkou District, New Taipei City in June, and has geared up for production since the second half of July in a bid to achieve monthly break-even in the second half of 2017, said Ho Shi-chi, company president.

Ho said his company is slated to inaugurate a new plant in Thailand in the fourth quarter of 2017, and robots will be installed to make the facility a pilot smart manufacturing plant under the Quanta Group.

Decelerators: A crucial robot component

Industry sources said that decelerators are the most crucial component in robot production, needed to control the strength of robot arms using gears to adjust the speed of motors. At the moment, three Japan-based makers dominate the global supply of decelerators, namely Natesco, Sumimoto Heavy Industries, and Harmonic. While the first two makers focus on decelerators for medium-to-large robotic arms, Harmonic specializes in models for small-to-medium robotic arms and collaborative robots.

Global demand for decelerators has been shooting up along with the sweep of automated production through the global manufacturing sector. In China alone, demand for decelerators reached CNY1.15 billion (US$170.97 million) in 2015 and is expected to soar to CNY4 billion in 2020 for a CAGR of 30%, the sources said.

Aided by the robust market demand, Harmonic received JPY 8.652 billion (US$78.3 million) in orders for decelerators in the first quarter of 2017, 2.4 times the figure recorded in the preceding quarter. This prompted the Japan-based maker to set up a new plant in Japan, which started official operations in July to ease the tight supply of the key robot components.

Breaking supply dominance of Japan

To break the dominance of decelerator supply by makers in Japan, Quanta's vice chairman CC Leung called for the government to encourage Taiwan-based makers to engage in the development and production of decelerators by granting them financial support, so that Taiwan can eventually become a new kingdom of robots, able to turn out quality robotic arms at reasonable cost and with high production efficiency.

Industry sources also noted that Taiwan's robot makers are suffering high procurement costs for decelerators, as only the world's four leading robot makers Kuka, ABB, Fanuc and Yaskawa can manage to get lower prices through volume procurement orders.

In related developments, the International Federation of Robotics estimated an additional one million robots, mostly collaborative robots, will be installed for industrial production during the 2016-2019 period, with the electronics manufacturing sector showing the fastest growth robot adoption.

Quanta Storage gearing up for collaborative robot production

Photo: Lee Chien-liang, Digitimes, July 2017