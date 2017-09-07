Quanta Storage aims to ship 1,000 collaborative industrial robots in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Quanta Storage expects to ship 1,000 Techman own-brand collaborative industrial robots in 2017 and 2,000 units in 2018. The company currently offers two TM5 models, one with arm length of 70cm and load capacity of 6kg and the other with 90cm and 4kg. It will offer another with arm length of 170-190cm and load capacity of 12-15kg by end of 2017, according to company sources.

The company is displaying its TM5 robots combined with AGVs (auto guided vehicles) for a variety of applications, at the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show running September 6-9 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih said that the combination of TM5 robots and AGVs can serve to sharply reduce the labor cost of back-end production lines for many industries including semiconductor and LCD panel manufacturing. He disclosed that quite a few customers have successfully applied TM5 robots and AGVs in their production lines, stressing that the visual function of TM5 can help AGV achieve a braking deviation of under 0.2mm, sharply down from one centimeter seen before.

TM 5 robots positioned as production line operators

Ho pointed out that his company has positioned its TM5 robots as operators serving at production lines run by its customers, highlighting their efficiency and flexibility in a way that any robot can move within 2-3 workstations along with AGV to perform different operations. The company is cooperating with different customers to develop different peripheral products they need. For instance, it has developed a robotic arm to fasten screws in cooperation with Kilews Industrial, a leading maker of electric screw drivers in Taiwan.

The company also displays 3D eye-on-shoulder visual safety system, which can be installed on robots to allow users to adjust the sensing range of the robots. With the system, robots can slow down their movement within a specified area and will stop action when approaching the targeted object without having to touch it.

Quanta Storage also showcases an RMS (robot management system) software developed in-house, allowing users to conduct remote control of robots on production lines and provide big data analyses on entire production situations. The company has incorporated the RMS system into its plant complex in Shanghai, which will be developed into a smart-production pilot plant, according to company sources.