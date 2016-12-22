Taiwan market: Asustek officially launches Zenbo home service robots

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 December 2016]

Asustek Computer has officially launched its home service robot, the Zenbo, in the Taiwan market. The company will begin to take the first round of pre-orders for the robots on January 1, 2017.

Zenbo is powered by Intel's RealSense human-computer interaction technology and is to initially to provide education and entertainment content, as well as home security functions, said the company.

Zenbo can report to police via videoconferencing if there is an emergency situation in a home, help users reserve rides through Taiwan Taxi Corporation and connect to PChome for online shopping.

Only a total of 168 Zenbos will be available for the first round of pre-orders, the company said, without confirming the delivery date.

A standard Zenbo with 32GB storage capacity, plus one-month complimentary subscription to Shimajiro series of books and 19 interactive stories, is available at NT$19,900 (US$622).

A premium edition of Zenbo with 128GB built-in memory capacity and a charging dock will be available at NT$24,900.

Asustek Zenbo home service robot

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2016