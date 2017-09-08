Solomon demonstrating 3D machine vision system

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Taiwan-based automation product maker Solomon Technology is showcasing its in-house developed artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D machine vision system at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition 2017.

Commenting on its technology, Solomon chairman Chenglung Chen pointed out that most competitors' machine vision systems are 2D-oriented and its 3D system is able to pair up with most robot products from major brand vendors for complete solutions.

Solomon was originally only an electronics component and power energy product distributor, but joined the ranks of automation equipment developers in 2009 after becoming a distribution agent for Rockwell Automation. The company is also a distributor for Universal Robots (UR) and Toshiba.

Among major robot firms, only Fanuc develops 3D machine vision systems in house. Other suppliers of 3D machine vision systems bundled with robotic arms include Japan-based Canon and 3D Media as well as some system integrators in Europe.

Solomon's 3D machine vision system is able to work with robots from Fanuc, UR, Kawasaki, Toshiba, Kuka, ABB, Yaskawa Electric and Denso.

Compared to some suppliers that are focusing on integrating machine vision functionality into robot products, Solomon is focusing more on the machine vision system's development because the market is already packed with robot manufacturers, said Chen.

Chen also pointed out that Solomon's products work more efficiently by separating robot hardware from machine vision systems than those who integrate the scanning systems with the robot.

Since an integrated robot is required to conduct a scan before making a movement, a robot with a discreet scanning system is able to do both actions almost simultaneously, greatly enhancing the production lines' efficiency.

Currently, Solomon's system has been adopted by a Korea-based car component maker and first-tier shoe makers.

The company's system is also used for 3D scan. Solomon has been cooperating with museums to conduct 3D scan on their collections. The company also has also worked with industrial companies for measurement as well as schools and hospitals.

Currently, Solomon's 3D machine vision system and robot distribution businesses only account for 8-10% of overall revenues, but the product lines continue to enjoy strong shipment growths every month, Chen added.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017