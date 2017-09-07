Seiko Epson aims higher share in Taiwan robot market

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Seiko Epson, already a major player in the industrial robot and selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA) market, is further sharpening its competitiveness in the field by highlighting an array of new robot and automation products at the ongoing Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition being held from September 6-9.

One of the eye-catching robots at the show is a dual-arm robot, which comes with six vision and two force sensors that enable the two robot arms to have AI capability to grasp, clamp, control and transport objects as human-like arms.

Utilizing multiple axis and automatic obstacle avoidance technology, the dual-arm robot can perform complicated assembly tasks in small volume but in diverse designs, the company said.

Currently, Epson accounts for an over 30% share each in Taiwan's 4- and 6-axis robotic arm segments.

The company also expects sales of its industrial robot products to grow over 80% to capture a 50% share in local market in 2017.

Epson pushing sales of industrial robots.

Photo: Company