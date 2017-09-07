ITRI and partners showcase technologies at robot show

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and nine partners are showcasing 11 robotics technologies at the 2017 Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show taking place in Taipei during September 6-9.

The 11 robotics technologies, developed by Mechanical and Mechatronics Systems Research Laboratories under ITRI through cooperation with the partners, include mobile robotic arms, drive control-integrated arm joint modules, a chessboard-like AGV (automated guided vehicle) dispatching system and wearable robotic exoskeleton.

The partners include Shihlin Electric & Engineering, Teco Electric & Machinery, Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing, Autotek, Rong Shin Automation Technology and Free Bionics, according to ITRI, adding the exhibition is to promote commercialization of the robotics technologies.

ITRI exhibition booth at 2017 Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show.

Photo: ITRI