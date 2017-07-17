China industrial robot production and demand fast growing

Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

As development of industrial robots is among target industries to be boosted in China's 13th Five-year National Development Plan, production of and demand for industrial robots in China are growing fast, according to China-based Forward Business and Intelligence.

China produced 72,400 industrial robots in 2016 and 35,073 units in January-April 2017, increasing 34.3% and 51.7% on year respectively, Forward Business and Intelligence said, adding 34,000 locally produced industrial robots were sold in the China market in 2016 and the sales volume in 2017 is expected to increase to 43,000 units.

China was the world's largest industrial robot market from 2013 to 2016, with global market share rising from 20% in 2013 to 25% in 2014 and to 33.3% in 2016.

Demand for industrial robots has been rising as wages a result of rising wages in coastal areas and upgrades in manufacturing processes to deal with production that is difficult for manual labor.

International Federation of Robotics forecasts that China will occupy 40% of global industrial robot sales in 2019.

There are more than 40 industrial parks specialized in production of industrial robots in China currently and the entire supply chain of industrial robots in China consists of nearly 2,000 makers and solution providers.