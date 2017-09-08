TAIROS 2017: Nexcom pushing 7-axis robot products

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Nexcom has partnered with US-based Energid Technologies to develop a high-end 7-axis robot controller, which is being showcased at the ongoing Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show (TAIROS) 2017.

Nexcom chairman Clement Lin pointed out that the company's robot-related products are mostly controllers. For the 7-axis robot, the company is mainly responsible for providing the controller and conducting software integration, while the robotic arm is manufactured by its Taiwan-based partner and the software is handled by Energid.

Nexcom also has controller products for 3-, 4- and 6-axis robotic arms and is supplying around 200 units every month currently. As the industrial robot market is expected to enjoy growth in 2018, the company's monthly output in the year is expected to grow at least 15% from now, said company president Joe Lin.

Lin pointed out that demand for 7-axis robotic arms has started to emerge recently and beside Nexcom, players including Yaskawa Electric and Kuka are also planning to release 7-axis products in 2017. However, because of the implementation of EtherCAT industrial standard and PC open architecture in its products, Nexcom's partners are able to join the automation industry more efficiently, allowing Nexcom to have a competitive edge, Lin added.

As for the second half, Lin expects the company to enjoy a sequential growth every quarter and believes demand will remain strong in 2018, but its performance will still heavily rely on clients' decisions. The company currently has stable numbers of clients for both embedded and Internet security product lines, but its car-use product business is still in development.

Energid CEO Neil Tardella (left) and Nexcom chairman Clement Lin (right)

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, September 2017