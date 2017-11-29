Some China PV makers to expand capacities to at least 20GWp

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

About 2-3 China-based vertically integrated PV makers plan to expand annual production capacities to at least 20GWp each, according to China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

As the US and EU have imposed antitrust tariffs on China-produced solar cells and PV modules, and India has launched anti-dumping investigation of PV product imports from China, Taiwan and Malaysia, the capacity expansion in China is likely to result in overcapacity, CPIA said.

As many countries are boosting PV power use, about 20 China-based makers have set up or are setting up overseas production lines, CPIA indicated.