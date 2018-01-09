Advantech revenues up in December

Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.927 billion (US$132.81 million) for December 2017, representing a 6.76% drop on month and 2.65% increase on year.
The IPC company has totaled NT$44.375 billion in 2017 revenues, up 5.65% compared with 2016.
For the year of 2016, Advantech totaled NT$42.002 billion in consolidated revenues, up 10.42% sequentially on year.
Advantech: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
3,927
|
(6.8%)
|
2.7%
|
44,375
|
5.7%
Nov-17
|
4,212
|
16.3%
|
10.6%
|
40,448
|
6%
Oct-17
|
3,621
|
(8.1%)
|
14.1%
|
36,236
|
5.4%
Sep-17
|
3,938
|
3%
|
11.1%
|
32,615
|
4.5%
Aug-17
|
3,824
|
11.2%
|
6.8%
|
28,677
|
3.7%
Jul-17
|
3,440
|
(21.3%)
|
4.7%
|
24,853
|
3.2%
Jun-17
|
4,369
|
19%
|
12.3%
|
21,412
|
3%
May-17
|
3,672
|
9.1%
|
4.3%
|
17,044
|
0.9%
Apr-17
|
3,365
|
(16.2%)
|
1.9%
|
13,371
|
(0%)
Mar-17
|
4,014
|
35.7%
|
(1.6%)
|
10,006
|
(0.7%)
Feb-17
|
2,958
|
(2.5%)
|
9.4%
|
5,992
|
(0%)
Jan-17
|
3,034
|
(20.7%)
|
(7.8%)
|
3,034
|
(7.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018