IT + CE
Advantech revenues up in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.927 billion (US$132.81 million) for December 2017, representing a 6.76% drop on month and 2.65% increase on year.

The IPC company has totaled NT$44.375 billion in 2017 revenues, up 5.65% compared with 2016.

For the year of 2016, Advantech totaled NT$42.002 billion in consolidated revenues, up 10.42% sequentially on year.

Advantech: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Advantech: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

3,927

(6.8%)

2.7%

44,375

5.7%

Nov-17

4,212

16.3%

10.6%

40,448

6%

Oct-17

3,621

(8.1%)

14.1%

36,236

5.4%

Sep-17

3,938

3%

11.1%

32,615

4.5%

Aug-17

3,824

11.2%

6.8%

28,677

3.7%

Jul-17

3,440

(21.3%)

4.7%

24,853

3.2%

Jun-17

4,369

19%

12.3%

21,412

3%

May-17

3,672

9.1%

4.3%

17,044

0.9%

Apr-17

3,365

(16.2%)

1.9%

13,371

(0%)

Mar-17

4,014

35.7%

(1.6%)

10,006

(0.7%)

Feb-17

2,958

(2.5%)

9.4%

5,992

(0%)

Jan-17

3,034

(20.7%)

(7.8%)

3,034

(7.8%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.