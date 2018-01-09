Advantech revenues up in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.927 billion (US$132.81 million) for December 2017, representing a 6.76% drop on month and 2.65% increase on year.

The IPC company has totaled NT$44.375 billion in 2017 revenues, up 5.65% compared with 2016.

For the year of 2016, Advantech totaled NT$42.002 billion in consolidated revenues, up 10.42% sequentially on year.

Advantech: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 3,927 (6.8%) 2.7% 44,375 5.7% Nov-17 4,212 16.3% 10.6% 40,448 6% Oct-17 3,621 (8.1%) 14.1% 36,236 5.4% Sep-17 3,938 3% 11.1% 32,615 4.5% Aug-17 3,824 11.2% 6.8% 28,677 3.7% Jul-17 3,440 (21.3%) 4.7% 24,853 3.2% Jun-17 4,369 19% 12.3% 21,412 3% May-17 3,672 9.1% 4.3% 17,044 0.9% Apr-17 3,365 (16.2%) 1.9% 13,371 (0%) Mar-17 4,014 35.7% (1.6%) 10,006 (0.7%) Feb-17 2,958 (2.5%) 9.4% 5,992 (0%) Jan-17 3,034 (20.7%) (7.8%) 3,034 (7.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018