Taiwan makers urged to explore post-globalization opportunities

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With localization of manufacturing operations to gain momentum in the post-globalization era, Taiwan manufacturers must utilize their robust IT manufacturing prowess, fast responses to market changes, and versatile innovation capabilities to secure sustained growth opportunities in the era, according to Chaney Ho, executive director of Taiwan-based IPC maker Advantech.

Ho said the past 30 years of globalization has been accompanied by a spate of undesirable developments including global financial storms in 2009, European economic crises in 2012, and Japan's lingering sluggish economic performance in the past 20 years. He opined that the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) raised by former US president Barack Obama and the Industry 4.0 initiated by Germany have been somewhat designed to counter the over-expansion of globalization, while the aging society, increasing labor shortage, and rising unemployment in some areas have gradually driven the global economic development into the post-globalization period.

Ho continued that the manufacturing sector will play a highly crucial role in the post-globalization era, as it will bring the most job opportunities for people and will spawn the development of infrastructures. This has prompt the US and European countries to galvanize their local manufacturing operations, with the Trump administration of the US aggressively introducing a series of policies to encourage American firms to bring their manufacturing operations home or attract foreign makers to set up production bases in the country.

Not an infeasible issue

Relocating manufacturing operations back to the US is not infeasible, given the narrowing gaps between the US and China or Taiwan in terms of overall production cost, Ho opined, stressing that the largest concern lies in whether the ecosystem is complete or not.

In view that customized and consumer-oriented production trends will gain momentum, setting up manufacturing operations in the US will be an issue deserving serious consideration by Taiwan manufacturers, given the fact that the US remains the largest economy in the world, Ho indicated.

Ho said that the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is expected to drive the injection of US$115 billion per year into upgrades and digital transformations of the manufacturing industries in the US, particularly in central and eastern parts of the country, in addition to annual spending of US$40 billion in educational trainings. These will constitute new opportunities for Taiwan manufacturers, and they must manage to digitalize their production and complete preemptive manufacturing deployments in the US as soon as possible to grab new business opportunities in the post-globalization era.

Advantech executive director Chaney Ho

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, January 2018