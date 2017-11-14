Combination of 5G, IoT applications to bring huge biz, says experts

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

The combination of 5G mobile network and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies and applications will pose profound influences to the ICT industry and bring unimaginable business opportunities, as 5G applications will cover three major areas of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), LPWAN (low power wide area network) IoT solutions and mission-critical IoT solutions, as defined by International Telecommunication Unit (ITU).

This is a consensus among IoT experts attending a forum on "IoT market opportunities in the 5G era," held alongside the 2017 China International Industry Fair (CIIF), which just ended its five-day run on November 11 in Shanghai. The forum was jointly hosted by the fair's organizers, the Shanghai Internet of Things Industry Association, and Digitimes, with cross-strait IoT experts and enterprises including Taiwan-based Advantech meeting to exchange views on the development trends, challenges and opportunities of both sectors.

At the forum, experts from Shangai Joint Open IoT Lab said that China will officially start commercial applications of 5G networks in 2020 and Shanghai is leading with 5G network and LTE tests to help enterprises develop 5G deployments. They said that Shanghai is also actively steering the nation's development of IoT applications integrating with AI, having recorded many successful application cases in smart logistics and smart retail segments.

Ho Qi, a division chief at Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Committee, said that China's three major telecom operators will complete the deployment of NB (narrow band)-IoT networks in Shanghai by the end of 2017. In terms of 5G applications, he added, the city has established a pilot field for the Internet of driverless cars in its Jiading District.

Gao Yi, vice president of China-based Mei Cloud, highlighted the firm's utilization of mobile IoT, smart manufacturing, cloud computing, and big data analysis technologies to provide enterprises with total value-chain cloud services to help them carry out digital transformation.

Advantech to embrace smart city biz opportunities in 2018

Tsai Chi-nan, president of Advantech's China IoT business division, stressed that his company will embrace the smart-city business opportunities in 2018 with its WISE-PaaS IoT series software platform and NB-IoT technologies designed to conduct remote monitoring and management of IoT services. With the software-centered smart automation technologies, Tsai continued, Advantech will gear up for helping customers realize smart manufacturing to meet the Industry 4.0 requirements.

He revealed that Advantech will host an IoT conference in November 2018 in Shuzhou, China, in cooperation with its global cooperative partners.

Tsai said it is an encouraging development that new-generation entrepreneurs are aggressively proceeding with a new round of industrial innovations and transformations. In this regard, he continued, IIoT (industrial IoT) and AI must be closely integrated to create new values, adding that his company will move to offer clients customized service packages to upgrade and transform their operations.

Tsai stressed that in the Industry 4.0 era, manufacturers should first establish correct concepts and then take a gradual approach in making smart manufacturing deployments.

The Shanghai forum attracts large audience.

Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, November 2017